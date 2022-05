Grain Trader Promat Comimpex Rakes in RON43M Profit in 2021, Up 31% YOY

Grain trader Promat Comimpex of Tasnad, Satu Mare, controlled by Swiss group Ameropa and by entrepreneur Cristian Moldovan, in 2021 generated net profit worth RON43.3 million (EUR8.8 million), up 31% from the previous year.