Carturesti Ends 1Q/2022 with 20% Higher Sales from Year-Earlier Period. Bookstore chain Carturesti, controlled by Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu, in the first quarter of 2022 saw sales rise by 20% from the same period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]