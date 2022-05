Argentina celebrates the 212th Anniversary of the May Revolution

Argentina celebrates the 212th Anniversary of the May Revolution. By Carlos María Vallarino, chargé d’affaires a.i, Embassy of Argentina to Romania This year Argentina celebrates the 212th Anniversary of the May Revolution, that fundamental day since our country began –back in 1810- to tell the whole world its willingness to take the road of sovereignty, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]