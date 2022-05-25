EC approves EUR 100 mln Romanian state aid scheme to support forest regeneration

The European Commission (EC) approved on May 24 a Romanian scheme worth EUR 100 million to support the regeneration of damaged forests. The scheme will be funded through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). "The aim of the scheme is to support forest owners to advance forest regeneration (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]