Packaging Maker Promateris Gets EUR597,000 Funding; Continues Investment in Sustainable Business Development

Packaging Maker Promateris Gets EUR597,000 Funding; Continues Investment in Sustainable Business Development. Promateris (PPL.RO), a Romanian industrial group and the main producer of biodegradable packaging in CEE, announced it obtained a new grant from the part of EEA & Norway Grants within the project Green Energy Production for the manufacturing of bio-based and compostable packaging, developed in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]