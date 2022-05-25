Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates: Constructions disputes in Romania. Liability of the Constructor
May 25, 2022
Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates: Constructions disputes in Romania. Liability of the Constructor.
The liability of the constructor in Romania for the executed construction works is regulated by the provisions of the art. 1879 – 1890, Romanian Civil Code. The executed works are subject to terms regarding their operating performance in the sense that the works must fully comply with the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]