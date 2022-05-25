Nuclearelectrica & NuScale announce the first small modular reactor (SMR) site location in Romania

At the Small Modular and Advanced Reactors Workshop Planning IV held in Bucharest, co-hosted by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce, NuScale & Nuclearelectrica announced the first small modular reactor (SMR) site location in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]