Mayor says 500 new parking spaces are now available in eastern Bucharest.

A new parking lot with 500 spaces opened in eastern Bucharest on Wednesday, May 25, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. According to him, the project is part of the Cora Pantelimon Park & Ride terminal, and the access is currently free of charge. "The parking lot at Cora Pantelimon opened this (...)