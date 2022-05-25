International Jazz Competition brings 24 bands from 23 countries to Bucharest in July

International Jazz Competition brings 24 bands from 23 countries to Bucharest in July. Bucharest International Jazz Competition, the event that brings quality jazz from the most famous music markets in the world, will return with a new edition this summer. Scheduled for July 1-9, the event will bring 24 bands from 23 countries to the Romanian capital: South Africa, Australia, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]