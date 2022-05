IMF Mission To Visit Romania On May 30 - June 10

IMF Mission To Visit Romania On May 30 - June 10. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team headed by Jan Kees Martijn, the IMF mission chief for Romania, will visit Bucharest between May 30 and June 10 to undertake the periodic review of Romania's economy, known as the Article IV consultation, as per an announcement by Nadeem Ilahi, IMF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]