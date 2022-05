NEPI Rockcastle Sells 35% Of Apartments Of Vulcan Residence Complex

NEPI Rockcastle Sells 35% Of Apartments Of Vulcan Residence Complex. NEPI Residential, the residential division of NEPI Rockcastle, on Wednesday said it sold 35% of the apartments of the Vulcan Residence complex, only seven months from the start of construction works. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]