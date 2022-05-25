Simplify expands logistics operations and opens new e-fulfilment center in Cluj-Napoca

Simplify expands logistics operations and opens new e-fulfilment center in Cluj-Napoca. Simplify, the business ecosystem for online stores, said on May 25 that it expanded its logistics operations with a new 1,500 sqm e-fulfilment center in Cluj-Napoca, northwestern Romania. The new facility, which provides logistics services for online stores, required an investment of EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]