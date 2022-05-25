Prince Charles starts visit to Romania: Heir to the British Crown, welcomed by President Iohannis, PM Ciuca and Her Majesty Margareta



President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Prince Charles, who is paying a visit to Romania. Prince Charles of Wales also had a meeting with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at Victoria Palace of Government. Also, the heir to the British Crown will meet, (...)