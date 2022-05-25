FinMin estimates 10 billion RON in savings, following 10% reduction in expenses for goods and services

FinMin estimates 10 billion RON in savings, following 10% reduction in expenses for goods and services. The Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, estimates that at least 10 billion RON will be saved following the 10% reduction of expenses from ministries for goods and services. “I am referring to the general consolidated budget,” he declared during a press conference at Victoria Palace, after the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]