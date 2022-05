Machinations.Io Raises $3.3M In New Funding Round

Machinations.Io Raises $3.3M In New Funding Round. Romanian startup firm Machinations.io, which developed a browser-based platform to design and predict game economies & systems for premium, free2play, and play2earn games, has raised $3.3 million in Series A funding. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]