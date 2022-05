Romania Posts Budget Gap Of 1.23% In Jan-April 2022 Vs 1.75% In Year-Ago Period

Romania's general consolidated budget posted RON16.33 billion deficit in the first four months of 2022, lower than the RON20.70 billion level reported in the year-ago period, in line with finance ministry data released on Wednesday (May (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]