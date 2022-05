Bakery Ingredient Maker Zeelandia Posts 32% Growth in Revenue in 2021

Bakery Ingredient Maker Zeelandia Posts 32% Growth in Revenue in 2021. Zeelandia Romania, the local subsidiary of the Dutch group by the same name, which makes bakery, pastry and confectionery ingredients, ended 2021 with RON62 million revenue 32% higher than in 2020, which means last year was the best in the more than two-decade history of the company in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]