Prospectiuni Bucuresti Doubles Revenue to RON28.5M in Q1

Prospectiuni Bucuresti Doubles Revenue to RON28.5M in Q1. Geological survey company Prospectiuni Bucuresti (PRSN.RO), controlled by businessman Ovidiu Tender, posted RON28.5 million revenue in the first three months of the year, an increase of 92% from the RON14.8 million in the year-ago period, the financial report published on the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]