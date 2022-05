Romgaz argues for speeding up production stage of Neptun Deep project

Romgaz argues for speeding up production stage of Neptun Deep project. Romania's state-controlled gas company Romgaz, which is about to take over 50% of the offshore perimeter Neptun Deep from ExxonMobil, "will seek ways to speed up the project," the company's CFO Razvan Popescu told Bloomberg. OMV Petrom, as the operator of the project, has the final word, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]