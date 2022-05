Erste Group sees robust growth potential for MedLife’s shares

Erste Group sees robust growth potential for MedLife’s shares. Based on Q1 results, Erste Group upheld the RON 28.5 target for the price of the shares of Romanian private medical services provider MedLife (BVB: M), implying a 58% growth potential, according to a report published at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) where the M shares are traded. The growth (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]