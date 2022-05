Nemo Express Logistic Sees Turnover Rebound to 2019 Level in 2021

Nemo Express Logistic Sees Turnover Rebound to 2019 Level in 2021. Courier services company Nemo Express Logistic, part of group Nemo Express, in 2021 hit RON137.9 million turnover, pointing to revenues shifting back to the 2019 level, of RON137 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]