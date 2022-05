Austria’s Hirsch Porozell Goes Beyond RON200M Turnover in 2021, After 52% Growth

Austria’s Hirsch Porozell Goes Beyond RON200M Turnover in 2021, After 52% Growth. Expanded polystyrene (EPS) manufacturer Hirsch Porozell, the local subsidiary of Austria’s Hirsch Servo AG, last year topped RON200 million in turnover, after a 52% increase from the 2020 figure, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]