OTP Bank Romania launches “Fresh Cash”, term deposits of 6 and 12 months in lei with interest of up to 5.30% per year



OTP Bank Romania launches “Fresh Cash”, term deposits of 6 and 12 months in lei with interest of up to 5.30% per year.

OTP Bank Romania launches the “«Fresh Cash» term deposits in lei for 6 and 12 months” campaign, which places it among the banks with the highest interest rates on newly made deposits in lei. Clients will thus be able to obtain an interest of up to 5.30% per year for... The post OTP Bank Romania (...)