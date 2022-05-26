By popular demand, Fairo launches new invoicing functionalities for all Fairo app customers

By popular demand, Fairo launches new invoicing functionalities for all Fairo app customers. Fairo, the application which helps freelancers to simplify administrative tasks and manage their business finances, has upgraded its invoicing tool by launching 2 new functionalities: generating receipts for cash payments and the QR codes on invoices issued with Fairo. The functionality by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]