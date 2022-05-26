Machinations.io, a Romanian web platform to design and predict game economies, raises $3.3 million in Series A round

Machinations.io, a Romanian and the only in the world browser-based platform to design and predict game economies & systems for premium, free2play, and play2earn games, raised $3.3 million in Series A funding. The amount will be (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]