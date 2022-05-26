 
May 26, 2022

Cluster Power Data Center becomes the first data center in Romania to achieve the world’s most prestigious certification, Uptime Institute Accredited
Tema Energy provided the design, equipping, and installation of Cluster Power’s data center technology infrastructure The data center built near Craiova by Cluster Power with the help of Tema Energy’s engineering team has officially achieved Tier III Design Accredited accreditation from the US (...)

AROBS Transilvania Software Posts 33% Growth in Revenue to RON52.6M in Q1 Technology company AROBS Transilvania Software, listed on the AeRO segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as AROBS, posted revenue of RON52.6 million in the first three months of the year, 33% higher than in the same period last (...)

Philip Morris Exports of Cigarettes and Vaping Products from Romania up to Over EUR700M in 2021 Philip Morris Romania exports stood at EUR718 million in 2021, seven times higher than in 2016 and 90% of the vaping products and cigarettes made in Otopeni are exported to 50 countries, the company officials said.

Romania Raises RON615M Selling Bonds At 7.95% Yield Romania's finance ministry raised RON615 million on Thursday (May 26), selling bonds maturing in 2034, at an annual average yield of 7.95%.

Bosch Set To Boost Workforce By At Least 400 People German Bosch group, which has more than 8,000 employees in Romania, plans to boost its local workforce by at least 400 people.

Chimcomplex Acquires Sistemplast Ramnicu Valcea In RON15M Deal Chemical producer Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), with industrial platforms in Onesti and Ramnicu Valcea, has bought 2,138 shares, respectively 94.4% of the share capital of Sistemplast Ramnicu Valcea.

Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Up 1.2% To RON52.1B In April 2022 The net assets of the 236 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania grew by 1.2% in April 2022, to RON52.1 billion (EUR10.5 billion), and dropped by 2.9% since the beginning of 2022, in line with the latest data from the Association of Fund (...)

Clean Recycle Eyes EUR3.8M Turnover In 1H/2022 Clean Recycle, one of the largest players in the local packaging transfer market, targets a turnover of EUR3.8 million and a total 56.000 tons of packaging waste processed in the first half of 2022.

 


