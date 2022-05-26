NGO accuses Bucharest City hall of poorly managing the city’s biggest park

NGO accuses Bucharest City hall of poorly managing the city’s biggest park. The Văcărești Natural Park Association (VNPA) wants to end its collaboration with the Bucharest City Hall and demands the resignation of the subordinate Văcărești Natural Park Administration. The association accuses the park’s administration of bad management. The Văcărești Park Nature Reserve, also (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]