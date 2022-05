Top architecture firms take part in competition in Iași

Top architecture firms take part in competition in Iași. Leading architecture firms are taking part in the competition launched by developer Iulius in Iași, in eastern Romania, to build an architectural landmark for the city, the company announced. Iulius plans to develop a landmark complex in the Sf. Andrei–Palace of Culture Square area of Iași, a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]