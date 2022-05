Softbinator Technologies Sets Of Procedures To Fully Acquire Digital Tailors

Softbinator Technologies Sets Of Procedures To Fully Acquire Digital Tailors. Softbinator Technologies (CODE.RO), a Romanian software developer specializing in designing, developing and launching innovative products, on Thursday announced the start of procedures to fully acquire Digital Tailors, a company specialized in product marketing (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]