DefMin Dincu: Romania supports the involvement of the United States of America in the joint efforts aimed at consolidating European defence



DefMin Dincu: Romania supports the involvement of the United States of America in the joint efforts aimed at consolidating European defence.

Romania supports the involvement of the United States of America in the joint efforts aimed at consolidating European defence, Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Thursday, at the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest at an event marking Memorial Day. “We are in a turning point of history, in a (...)