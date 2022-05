Prince Charles, vacationing in his house at Valea Zalanului

Prince Charles, vacationing in his house at Valea Zalanului. Charles, Prince of Wales, who arrived for a visit in Romania on Wednesday, spent a day on Thursday in his house at Valea Zalanului, a small town in the central County of Covasna, where he has been coming for years for a short holiday. Prince Charles has been visiting Romanian... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]