Clean Recycle Eyes EUR3.8M Turnover In 1H/2022

Clean Recycle Eyes EUR3.8M Turnover In 1H/2022. Clean Recycle, one of the largest players in the local packaging transfer market, targets a turnover of EUR3.8 million and a total 56.000 tons of packaging waste processed in the first half of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]