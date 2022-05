Chimcomplex Acquires Sistemplast Ramnicu Valcea In RON15M Deal

Chimcomplex Acquires Sistemplast Ramnicu Valcea In RON15M Deal. Chemical producer Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), with industrial platforms in Onesti and Ramnicu Valcea, has bought 2,138 shares, respectively 94.4% of the share capital of Sistemplast Ramnicu Valcea. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]