AROBS Transilvania Software Posts 33% Growth in Revenue to RON52.6M in Q1

AROBS Transilvania Software Posts 33% Growth in Revenue to RON52.6M in Q1. Technology company AROBS Transilvania Software, listed on the AeRO segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as AROBS, posted revenue of RON52.6 million in the first three months of the year, 33% higher than in the same period last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]