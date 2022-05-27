Philip Morris says it has a way to address Romania's rampant smoking rate

Philip Morris says it has a way to address Romania's rampant smoking rate. Dragos Bucurenci, a former civic activist involved in green projects and now director of external affairs at Philip Morris Romania, argues that the global tobacco company he represents has a solution to address Romania's rampant smoking rate while keeping the tobacco industry thriving as well. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]