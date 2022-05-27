EC clears EUR 1.4 bln for financing projects in Romania under Modernisation Fund

EC clears EUR 1.4 bln for financing projects in Romania under Modernisation Fund. Part of the investment projects of energy complex (CE) Oltenia, a coal and power complex that strives to diversify and phase off lignite burning, and of power grid operator Transelectrica (BVB: TEL) will be financed with over EUR 1.44 bln under the European Union's Modernisation Fund, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]