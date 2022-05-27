 
EC clears EUR 1.4 bln for financing projects in Romania under Modernisation Fund
Part of the investment projects of energy complex (CE) Oltenia, a coal and power complex that strives to diversify and phase off lignite burning, and of power grid operator Transelectrica (BVB: TEL) will be financed with over EUR 1.44 bln under the European Union's Modernisation Fund, the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund Takes Out EUR83M Syndicated Loan To Fund New Cogeneration Plant The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR), held by KMG International and the Romanian State, has contracted a syndicated loan of EUR83 million that will be used to fund the construction of a new cogeneration plant on the Petromidia Refinery (...)

Agroland Business System Ends Q1 with RON66.8M Revenue Agroland Business System (AG.RO), the Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group, which owns the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, posted consolidated revenue of RON66.8 million in the first quarter, up 21% compared with the year-ago period and net profit of (...)

BAT Recruits On Average 200 People Annually; Invests Over EUR1M In Staff Training Programs British American Tobacco (BAT), the largest player on the Romanian tobacco market, with a market share of over 50%, has increased the number of employees in Romania by almost 10% every year, with an average of 200 new employees recruited (...)

Romanian Entrepreneur Eugen Saulea Launches DANTEM On Romanian Market Romanian entrepreneur Eugen Saulea has announced the launch of DANTEM on the Romanian market, which he will develop alongside Czech businessman Petr Adámek.

Amber Seeks To Hire 100 More Specialists At Its New Head Office In Botosani Romanian video game developer Amber has relocated its more than 120 employees in Botosani to a new head office and plans to increase its Amber Botosani team by 100 more specialists, company representatives said in a statement.

Terapia Cluj Buys Uractiv Brand Portfolio From Fiterman Pharma Terapia Cluj, a local pharmaceuticals producer held by pharmaceuticals giant Sun Pharma, has acquired the Uractiv product range of the portfolio of Iasi-based company Fiterman Pharma, according to an announcement by Sun Pharma.

DefMin Dincu, Israeli counterpart Gantz discuss security situation in Black Sea on phone The Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu had a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, on Friday, with whom he discussed current topics on the security agenda in the Middle East and the Black Sea region, as well as the stage and perspectives of bilateral cooperation in (...)

 


