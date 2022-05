Romanian Govt. to take over sugar factory abandoned by French Tereos

Romanian Govt. to take over sugar factory abandoned by French Tereos. Romania's agriculture minister Adrian Chesnoiu announced on Thursday that the negotiation team for the takeover of the sugar factory in Luduş had been set up. The state will buy the factory in partnership with the farmers from the current owner, the French group Tereos, which wants to close it (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]