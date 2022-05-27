Romania’s CFA Society survey reveals more pessimistic expectations at end-April

Romania’s CFA Society survey reveals more pessimistic expectations at end-April. Romanian CFA financial analysts estimate 2.3% GDP growth this year, a downward revision of the forecast from 3% in March, and 8.4% inflation over the coming 12 months, according to the monthly survey carried out by CFA Romania Society at the end of April. The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]