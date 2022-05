Romanian Chimcomplex group buys engineering company for EUR 3 mln

Romanian Chimcomplex group buys engineering company for EUR 3 mln. Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the largest chemical plant in Romania controlled by Stefan Vuza, announced that it bought 94.4% of the share capital of Sistemplast Râmnicu Vâlcea - a company that specializes in providing integrated solutions for mechanics, design, construction, verification and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]