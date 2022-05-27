Greece’s Entersoft Becomes Majority Stakeholder in Romanian Business Software Solutions Provider BitSoftware Romania

Greek company Entersoft, a major player on the business software solutions markets of Greece and southeastern Europe, has acquired the majority stake in BITSoftware, a renowned supplier of business software solutions in Romania.