Greece’s Entersoft Becomes Majority Stakeholder in Romanian Business Software Solutions Provider BitSoftware Romania
May 27, 2022
Greece’s Entersoft Becomes Majority Stakeholder in Romanian Business Software Solutions Provider BitSoftware Romania.
Greek company Entersoft, a major player on the business software solutions markets of Greece and southeastern Europe, has acquired the majority stake in BITSoftware, a renowned supplier of business software solutions in Romania.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]