Germany’s Building Materials Maker Hasit Hits RON76M Turnover in 2021, Up 18% YOY

Germany’s Building Materials Maker Hasit Hits RON76M Turnover in 2021, Up 18% YOY. German building materials producer Hasit, part of Fixit group, reached RON76M Turnover in 2021, 18% higher year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]