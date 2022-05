Furniture Retailer Staer Saw Turnover Top RON89M in 2021

Furniture Retailer Staer Saw Turnover Top RON89M in 2021. Staer International, a company that controls several Staer-branded stores, ended 2021 with turnover worth RON89.2 million (EUR18.1 million), up 2.5% year-on-year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]