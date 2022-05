Delta Studio Wants to Develop Second Own Housing Project

Delta Studio Wants to Develop Second Own Housing Project. Romanian home deco chain Delta Studio is readying to develop its second housing project and targets the luxury segment with 30 houses in Corbeanca, Ilfov county, in an investment put at over EUR5.6 million, explained Dragos Bonea, a stakeholder and general manager in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]