Teletext Expects EUR18M Turnover in 2022, from EUR16M in 2021

Teletext Expects EUR18M Turnover in 2022, from EUR16M in 2021. Teletext, owner of Diami dairy brand, controlled by entrepreneur Mitru Crisan, expects turnover to hit EUR18 million this year, from EUR16 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]