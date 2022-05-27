EPPO investigates alleged EU funds fraud in Danube Delta projects in Romania

EPPO investigates alleged EU funds fraud in Danube Delta projects in Romania. Fifteen locations in Romania were searched this week as part of an ongoing investigation of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) into alleged fraud concerning European funds of more than EUR 3 million. The funds were supposed to be used for the development of the Danube Delta, but the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]