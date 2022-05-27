KLG Europe Romania: Simplify, the online store business ecosystem, expands its logistics operations and opens a new e-fulfilment center in Cluj

KLG Europe Romania: Simplify, the online store business ecosystem, expands its logistics operations and opens a new e-fulfilment center in Cluj. The new e-fulfilment center has a logistics area of 1,500 square meters and required a 40,000 EURO investment; Currently, the company processes over 30,000 orders per month, a 55% increase over the same period last year. Simplify, the business ecosystem for online stores, is expanding its (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]