PNL National Council convenes to finalize election of the party’s leadership team: Dan Motreanu is elected first vice-president of PNL, Lucian Bode secretary general, Virgil Guran vice-president



The meeting of the National Council of the National Liberal Party (PNL) in which elections for the positions of general secretary, first vice-president in the field of political strategies and vice-president in the field of defence and national security take place, started on Friday in Poiana (...)