Softbinator Technologies acquires Digital Tailors and consolidates its position with product marketing services

Softbinator Technologies acquires Digital Tailors and consolidates its position with product marketing services. Softbinator Technologies (BVB: CODE), a Romanian software development company specialized in the design, development, and launch of innovative products with local and international clients, announces the start of the procedures for taking over Digital Tailors. Following the completion of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]