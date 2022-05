EBRD chooses Cluj-Napoca for its second office in Romania

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) opened a second office in Romania, in Cluj-Napoca, becoming the first international financial institution to open a regional office in the Transylvanian city. The Cluj-Napoca office will mainly support local small- and medium-sized (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]