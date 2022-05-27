Unirii Underpass in downtown Bucharest to close over the summer for consolidation works

Unirii Underpass in downtown Bucharest to close over the summer for consolidation works. Unirii Underpass in downtown Bucharest will be closed to traffic this summer for repairs, District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță announced. According to him, the consolidation works are estimated to start around June 20 and end in September. Mayor Băluță said that the underpass is classified as technical (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]